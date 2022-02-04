Critical Comparison: Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA Medical has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neovasc and AVITA Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $1.96 million 14.84 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -0.94 AVITA Medical $29.23 million 7.77 -$26.58 million ($0.95) -9.59

AVITA Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Neovasc. AVITA Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neovasc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and AVITA Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28% AVITA Medical -71.51% -19.32% -17.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of AVITA Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Neovasc and AVITA Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00 AVITA Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neovasc currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 713.39%. AVITA Medical has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 273.22%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than AVITA Medical.

Summary

AVITA Medical beats Neovasc on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns. The company is headquartered in Valencia, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.