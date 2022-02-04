B. Riley Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $100.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.71.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,377,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

