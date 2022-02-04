Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Corning reported healthy fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is well-positioned to address the growing customer demand, broaden its portfolio and enhance shareholders’ value. It is focused on operational excellence, cash flow generation and capital allocation. 5G, broadband and cloud computing continue to drive strong growth across the Optical Communications segment. Corning boasts a leadership position in each of the markets addressed by its five Market-Access Platforms. However, supply chain challenges and inflationary headwinds remain concerns. An increase in raw material and shipping costs are significantly affecting its bottom-line growth. A decline in the production level in the automotive industry due to the semiconductor chip shortage is another concern.”

GLW has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Corning from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.83.

NYSE GLW opened at $42.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.48. Corning has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Corning by 82.1% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

