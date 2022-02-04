General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM opened at $53.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 13.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 45.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.