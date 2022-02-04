Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

Shares of IBA stock opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $38.30 and a one year high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 6.50%. Analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

