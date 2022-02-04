Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to Post FY2022 Earnings of $14.36 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $14.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.30. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.04 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$170.00 to C$165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$164.88.

TSE:CM opened at C$163.10 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$111.90 and a twelve month high of C$166.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$151.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$148.40. The company has a market cap of C$73.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 24th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 41.92%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 21,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.02, for a total value of C$3,212,092.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$372,548.68. Also, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,339 shares in the company, valued at C$614,098.67. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.