FY2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graco had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 22.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $72.65 on Thursday. Graco has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Graco by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 102,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

