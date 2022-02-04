Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Capital City Bank Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital City Bank Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Capital City Bank Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 15.61%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCBG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of CCBG opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $465.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCBG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 309.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 104,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 84.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $26,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its principal services are Banking Services, Trust and Asset Management Services, and Brokerage Services. The firm provides traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bank cards, data processing and securities brokerage services.

