Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.57

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 36.57 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 29.10 ($0.39). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 29.30 ($0.39), with a volume of 383,672 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 34.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.14 million and a PE ratio of -24.42.

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

