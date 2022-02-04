PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSSR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.47. PASSUR Aerospace shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSSR)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc is a business intelligence company, which engages in the provision of predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry. It also involves in owning and operating the commercial passive radar network which updates flight tracks. The company was founded by John R.

