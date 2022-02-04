Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.80

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.80 and traded as low as $20.28. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 23,828 shares.

The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80.

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

