Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.94

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.94 ($0.86) and traded as low as GBX 61.57 ($0.83). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 62.75 ($0.84), with a volume of 7,827 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £5.13 million and a P/E ratio of -9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27.

Thalassa Company Profile (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.