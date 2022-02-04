Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Sunrise Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00), with a volume of 502,609 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, limestone, diatomite, and other base metals and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

