Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the December 31st total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of BTDPF stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

