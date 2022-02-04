PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 33.0% in January

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,500 shares, an increase of 33.0% from the December 31st total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED opened at $1.21 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.99.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 200,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 58,271 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $65,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,495 shares of company stock worth $222,805. Insiders own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PEDEVCO by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in PEDEVCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PEDEVCO by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.95 target price on the stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

