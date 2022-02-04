CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

CTMX opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.53.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 108.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.76%. The business had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 86,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 373.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 269,329 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.