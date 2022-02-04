L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.33.

NYSE LHX opened at $213.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day moving average is $223.74.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

