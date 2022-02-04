8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of 8X8 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.14.

NYSE EGHT opened at $13.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.04. 8X8 has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $38.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $156.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,366,648.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $69,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the second quarter worth $799,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 77.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 13,110 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 224,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,234,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth $273,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

