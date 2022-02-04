Zacks Investment Research Lowers salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $244.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salesforce is benefiting from a robust demand environment as customers are undergoing a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. Salesforce’s sustained focus on introducing more aligned products as per customer needs is driving its top-line. Continued deal wins in the international market is another growth driver. Furthermore, the recent acquisition of Slack would position the company to be a leader in enterprise team collaboration solution space and better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product. However, stiff competition is a concern. Besides, unfavorable currency fluctuations along with increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are an overhang on near-term profitability. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $321.05.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $212.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.64. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $522,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.50, for a total transaction of $97,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in salesforce.com by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after buying an additional 3,523,694 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $586,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.