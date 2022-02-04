Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NOW (NYSE:DNOW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOW Inc. is a distributor to the energy and industrial sectors. It stocks and sells a comprehensive offering of products for the upstream, midstream, and downstream & industrial market segments. The Company offers stock keeping units, including pipe, valves and valve automation, fittings, instrumentation, mill and industrial supplies, tools, safety supplies, electrical products, drilling and production equipment, fabricated equipment, and industrial paints and coatings. NOW also provides supply chain management solutions to energy and industrial manufacturing companies around the world. It operates primarily under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brands. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised shares of NOW from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of NOW from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.83. NOW has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NOW will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 901,887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 565,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 308,528 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at $1,040,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

