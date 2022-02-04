The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $142.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CVX. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.04.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $134.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 405,282 shares of company stock worth $50,573,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

