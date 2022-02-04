Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Lowered by Analyst

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kemper in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $53.24 on Wednesday. Kemper has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In related news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kemper by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

