Avivagen Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (CVE:VIV)

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avivagen in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Avivagen’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

CVE VIV opened at C$0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.54. Avivagen has a fifty-two week low of C$0.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78.

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

