Brokers Issue Forecasts for Northeast Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northeast Bank in a research note issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.06. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northeast Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

NBN opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.61. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Northeast Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.