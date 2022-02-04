Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CZWI. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZWI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $175,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

