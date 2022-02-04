Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of FFNW opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $155.32 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

