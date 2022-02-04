Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) Lowered by Raymond James

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Interfor in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Interfor from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Interfor stock opened at C$37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.63. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$22.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of Interfor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$361,547.34.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

