Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Critical Survey

Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) and Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Logiq alerts:

This table compares Logiq and Research Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00% Research Solutions -2.12% -12.83% -4.09%

This table compares Logiq and Research Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logiq $34.65 million 0.56 -$6.54 million N/A N/A Research Solutions $31.76 million 1.75 -$280,000.00 ($0.02) -104.50

Research Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Logiq.

Risk and Volatility

Logiq has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Solutions has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.0% of Research Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.4% of Research Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Logiq and Research Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Research Solutions has a consensus price target of $5.18, suggesting a potential upside of 147.61%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Logiq.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Logiq on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The Transactions services give transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the platform. The company was founded by Peter Victor Derycz on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.