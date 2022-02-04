Analyzing QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) & Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN)

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and QuickLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -1,508.74% -157.03% -114.07% QuickLogic -69.47% -75.18% -25.73%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Resonant and QuickLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 QuickLogic 0 0 1 0 3.00

Resonant presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 337.96%. QuickLogic has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 145.40%. Given Resonant’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than QuickLogic.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Resonant and QuickLogic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $3.16 million 28.49 -$28.41 million ($0.57) -2.40 QuickLogic $8.63 million 6.68 -$11.15 million ($0.71) -6.89

QuickLogic has higher revenue and earnings than Resonant. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Resonant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.5% of Resonant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of QuickLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Resonant shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of QuickLogic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuickLogic has a beta of 2.36, indicating that its stock price is 136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Resonant beats QuickLogic on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc. engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

