Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $25.81 Per Share

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein expects that the information services provider will earn $25.81 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $29.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $29.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $33.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $118.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.76 EPS.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,470.00 to $3,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,822.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,814.31. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $1,521,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

