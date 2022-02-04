Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. Trevena has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.99.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Trevena had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 221.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,177,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,697,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 11.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 2,972.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 102.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 294,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

Featured Article: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.