Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.37 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenable by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Tenable by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

