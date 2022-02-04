Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,500.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,294.37.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $2,853.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $2,002.02 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,828.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,829.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The information services provider reported $30.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $75.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $22.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,889.51, for a total value of $7,151,537.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,494 shares of company stock worth $386,811,896 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 249,281.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,900 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $2,732,669,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,154.8% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 709,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 708,929 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,993,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,071,868,000 after acquiring an additional 708,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after acquiring an additional 441,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.