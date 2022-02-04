Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TITN. Robert W. Baird cut Titan Machinery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Titan Machinery stock opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $677.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.88 million. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Machinery (TITN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.