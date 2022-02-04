Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.93

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.93 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 39.18 ($0.53). Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 76,641 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 39.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 39.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.74%.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

