Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 87 ($1.17). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 141,868 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4 ($0.05) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) price objective on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.92. The company has a market capitalization of £166.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44.

In other news, insider Peter John Hill purchased 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of £98,000 ($131,755.85).

About Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

