Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the December 31st total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BPTH. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bio-Path by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

