Independence (NYSE:IHC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $57.02. Independence shares last traded at $56.97, with a volume of 12,448 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $840.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Independence’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 70.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 257.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 62.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence by 177.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Independence Company Profile (NYSE:IHC)

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

