BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

BCDA stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,237.37%. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCardia will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

