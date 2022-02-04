Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 554,300 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 31st total of 672,500 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 825,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.85.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.07. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $8.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). Equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,019,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 292.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 30,671 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

