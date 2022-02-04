CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for CF Industries for the fourth quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is well placed to benefit from higher nitrogen demand in major markets. Demand for nitrogen is expected to be strong in North America, driven by healthy corn acres in the United States. Lower domestic urea production is also likely to drive demand in Brazil. CF Industries is also seeing a rebound in industrial demand from the pandemic-led disruptions. Higher nitrogen prices will lend support to its bottom line. It remains committed to reduce debt and boost shareholders’ value. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, the company faces headwinds from lower expected sales volumes and ammonia production due to maintenance turnaround activities. Higher natural gas costs are also expected to weigh on margins.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE:CF opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in CF Industries by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 268,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 45,366 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,157,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,559,000 after buying an additional 50,136 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,210 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,859.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 36,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

