Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Noble Financial

Noble Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $5.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDE. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coeur Mining from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.65.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -225.00 and a beta of 1.70. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after acquiring an additional 496,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,762,000 after buying an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,834,000 after buying an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,539,000 after buying an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,324,000 after buying an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

