Ball (NYSE:BLL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $102.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

Get Ball alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.06.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ball by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.