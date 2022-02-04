Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$53.00 price target (up from C$49.00) on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$54.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.23. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$24.84 and a 52-week high of C$56.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.87.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

