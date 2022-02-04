Barclays Increases A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Price Target to GBX 517

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 500 ($6.72) to GBX 517 ($6.95) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.90% from the stock’s current price.

BAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.81) price objective on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.66) to GBX 580 ($7.80) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.62).

Shares of BAG opened at GBX 538 ($7.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £602.72 million and a PE ratio of 19.15. A.G. BARR has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.93). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 514.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 526.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

