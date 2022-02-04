Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.73% from the stock’s current price.

CORT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

CORT opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.19.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 77,404 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

