Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.86.

NYSE:MMC opened at $152.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.65 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMC. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 131.5% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 4,765,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $721,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,929 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $337,367,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,809,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,041 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,884,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

