Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS.

SHW has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.97.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $287.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.62. The firm has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,629,704,000 after buying an additional 13,771,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,066 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,307,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,173,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,271 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.