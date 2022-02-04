KeyCorp Weighs in on Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s FY2023 earnings at $13.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SWK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $174.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.42. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $164.32 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

