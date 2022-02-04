Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

BKS stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £94.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Beeks Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 93.01 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.82). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.01.

In related news, insider Andrew William Crawford Meldrum purchased 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £34,823 ($46,817.69).

Beeks Trading Company Profile

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

