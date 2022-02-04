Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Price Target Increased to GBX 210 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 190 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Beeks Trading in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
BKS stock opened at GBX 167 ($2.25) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £94.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Beeks Trading has a 12 month low of GBX 93.01 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.82). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 169.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 160.01.
Beeks Trading Company Profile
Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.
